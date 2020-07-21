Crasella (Israel) Kaplan, a former longtime resident of Lexington and more recently of Brooksby Village in Peabody, passed away on July 14, 2020. She was 94.

For 69 years, Crasella was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Kaplan. She was the devoted mother of Ellen Kaplan and Allan Shapiro of Byfield, and Lawrence and Kathleen Kaplan of Methuen; the loving grandmother of Maura Bragg, Michael Gerrin, and Leia Tummino and her husband Peter; the adoring great-grandmother of Ashlyn Bragg; and the loving sister of Elaine Rosen and her late husband Carl. Crasella is also survived by her fond brother-in-law Fred Kaplan and his wife Faye, and the late George Kaplan, and many devoted nieces and nephews. She was a dear friend to so many.

Crasella enjoyed working with students and faculty through her job at the registrar’s office at Boston University for 30 years. She was a founding member of Temple Isaiah in Lexington, which just celebrated its 60th anniversary, and she remained connected to the temple throughout her life. Crasella was also active in the Arlington/Lexington chapter of Hadassah, where she had a very active role, including a term as co-president. In later years, Crasella was involved in the Shalom/Brooksby Hadassah.

Graveside services were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the SCN2A Foundation, which is working toward a cure for the genetic disorder of Crasella’s great-granddaughter, Ashlyn. The foundation also supports research for better understanding and a cure for all causes of autism. Arrangements by Levine Chapels, Brookline.