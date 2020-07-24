Faina (Wolfson) Vatnikov, of Longmeadow, Mass., entered into rest on July 21, 2020. She was 89.9 years old.

Faina was born in a Jewish Collective Farm called “Frei Leben” in Crimea, Russia, in 1930, and then moved to Bedrichev, Ukraine, with her parents Zyama and Ronya and her little sister Ida. When the German army invaded the town in 1941, her mother and sisters were able to escape on a train heading to Uzbekistan, while her father was drafted to the Red Army.

After the war, the family were back to the home town, where she met her future husband Josef in 1951. They were married for 62 years. In the late 1950s, Josef and Faina moved to Moscow, Russia, where they lived until 1991, when they immigrated to the United States.

Faina had a passion for literature, poetry, and storytelling. After graduating from Charkiv State Unversity, she worked as a librarian in the state and school libraries in Moscow. Faina inspired generations of children for love of reading and quest for knowledge.

Faina’s most precious talent were her natural hospitality to everybody and unbound love to her many grandchildren. Everyone felt welcome in her presence. Combined with Faina’s exceptional cooking skills and her sharp sense of humor, this made her company cherished by many friends and relatives over the years. She was a quintessential Jewish woman of valor.

Faina leaves behind her children Vitaly and Rima, and their spouses and grandchildren Tatiana, Donna, Eliana, David, and Sofia, and great-grandchidlren Benjamin, Jonathan, and little Richard.

Contributions in Faina’s memory may be made to the Jewish Journal, or the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst.