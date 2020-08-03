Natanielle Blue, 31, of Beverly, passed away on July 31, 2020. Beloved spouse of Nicole Labrecque-Blue. Devoted parent of Rory. Loving child of Adrienne and Yitzhak Blue of Lynnfield. Sibling of Phillip and Miriam Blue of Lynnfield. Grandchild of Chaya and the late Moshe Blau and the late Barbara and Harry Gloss. Also survived by a niece and nephew, and many loving cousins and relatives.

Private services and internment at Ezrath Israel Cemetery in Danvers. Shiva minyan daily at 7 PM at the Blue home in Lynnfield starting on Monday (today). Contributions in memory of Natanielle may be made to Rory’s college fund via GoFundMe, or to the charity of your choice. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150.

