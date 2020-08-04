Robert Fox, of Marblehead, entered into rest on August 2, 2020 at the age of 83.

Beloved husband of Judith Fox, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of Isadora Fox. Cherished grandfather of Sasha Kleinman and Dvora Kleinman. The loving brother of Stephen Fox. Dear son of the late Isadore and Clare (Kessler) Fox.

Born on July 12,1937, Bob grew up in Revere and was a longtime resident of the North Shore. He was active in the sailing community and a longtime member of the Marblehead Yacht Club. Bob will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Beth Olam Cemetery in Middletown, R.I. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Bob’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.