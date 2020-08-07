Freda (Shaievitz) Cutler, late of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Malden and originally of Everett, entered into rest on July 30, 2020, two days shy of her 77th birthday.

She was predeceased by her parents Rose and Jake Shaievitz, her husband Warren, and her brother Charlie Greenberg. She leaves behind her stepdaughters Audrey Dantowitz, her husband Elliot, and their daughter Willow, and Andrea Cutler. She is survived by her foster-son David Weisman, his wife Lisa, and their son Joey, along with her niece Susan Swartz, and her nephews Howard, David, and Robert Greenberg. She also leaves behind her many close and very dear friends.

Donations in Freda’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or your choice of organization.