Janet Linda Wiseman, age 70, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Peabody, passed away on July 29, 2020. Janet is survived by her husband Alvin Rosenblum, and her brother Edward Wiseman of Andover.

Janet was very warm-hearted, full of life. Her big smile welcomed friends into her life.

She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed a green thumb. She was in awe of the little things like the birds, butterflies, the flowers. Her glass was always half-full, never half-empty. She was a positive force with great insight.

Janet earned her Bachelor’s degree at Salem State University, and her Master’s degree at Simmons University in Boston. She was an overachiever in her business career as an account executive, consistently earning her companies highest “President’s Achievement” award.

Janet always looked for the positive in people, enjoying their company and comeraderie. We have been blessed with wonderful friends who have become our family. Janet was known for her wit, her intellect, and her warmth. Our love was a constant and continued to grow. After 26 years together, we were still on our honeymoon. She was the light in my life. I’ve been blessed to have Janet by my side.

She will always be in my heart and soul. May she rest in peace and her memory be a blessing.