Sylvia (Schwartz) Toby, of Peabody, entered into rest on August 5, 2020 at the age of 83.

Beloved wife of Martin Toby. Devoted mother of Bruce Toby and his wife Jean of Essex, Beverly Toby and her husband Michael of Middleton, and Alan Toby and his wife Lisa of Boston. Cherished grandmother of Julia Toby, step-grandmother of Jayne Barrett and Jonathan Stanton, and great-step grandmother of Riley, Carter, and Jude. She is the dear daughter of the late Minnie and Carl Schwartz.

Sylvia grew up in Northampton and graduated from Northampton High School. After marrying and moving to Peabody, she worked in the family business side-by-side with her husband Marty of 39 years. Marty was the love of her life and her best friend. In their spare time, they were dedicated members of the Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody, where they volunteered for over 30 years.

Years later, Sylvia became a welcoming face at Costco, where she worked for over 10 years and was affectionately called the “Queen of Costco” by her family. She was full of energy and spunk, and could talk about any subject – from books, movies, and what the stars wore at the Oscars – to local sports, current events, and the latest political debates.

While she was very active in her community, most important to Sylvia was being with her family. She especially loved spending time with her cherished daughter Bev while taking trips to Ogunquit, going to the theater, and shopping for great finds at Home Goods. Sylvia also made countless friendships over her years. She was a fierce competitor at Mahjong, hosting and attending games at friends’ homes and always remembering to have plenty of treats around. You could always count on Sylvia to have Hershey’s kisses and Reese’s peanut butter cups on hand at all times, and putting lots of sweet and salty snacks out while entertaining at her pool every summer. She was a wonderful listener who had a kind and generous spirit, and she always made people feel at home.

Sylvia will be dearly missed by her family and friends, and we pray that she is now resting in peace with her beloved Marty. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Ezrath Israel Cemetery, Danvers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sylvia’s memory to the Masconomet Healthcare Center, 123 High St., Topsfield, MA 01983, or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.