Chester H. Clarke, 70, beloved husband of Phyllis Spatrick, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Jewish Healthcare Center after a brief battle with cancer. Born and raised in Worcester, he was the son of Harry Clarke and Agnes Lemanski Clarke.

Chester attended Doherty High School, graduating in 1967, and then attended UMass Amherst, majoring in English. In his working life, he wore many hats, working as a cook, printer, research lab technician, book store owner, and then turned to selling ephemera online, which he did for more than 20 years. He was an excellent cook, voracious reader, politically aware, and an excellent punster.

He will be missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 31 years, Phyllis Spatrick; his daughter Diana Clarke; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in law Richard and Susan Dinkin of Beverly and Alan Spatrick and Kaj Wilson of Newton; his nephews Aaron Dinkin of San Diego, Calif., and Joe Dinkin and his wife Lizzie Warren of Brooklyn, N.Y., and his niece Gabrielle Dinkin of Singapore.

No burial service is planned, but an outdoor, socially distanced, celebration of life is being organized for him in September in Worcester. A musical tribute to him will be part of The Drive radio show on WCUW 91.3FM this Thursday, August 20 from 5-7 p.m. Arrangements were under the care of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dismas House, 30 Richards St., Worcester, MA 01603; Caringbridge, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 6032, Albert Lea, MN 56007-6632; ACLU, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004; or a charity of the donor’s choice.