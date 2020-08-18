Gloria Platcow, of Pompano Beach, Fla., formerly of Marble­head, entered into rest on August 7, 2020 at the age of 91.

Beloved wife of the late Richard Platcow. Devoted mother of Ellen Zavell, Joanne Robbins, Daniel Platcow, and the late Michael Platcow. Cherished grandmother of James Robbins, Jessica Robbins, Alec Zavell, Sophie Platcow, Ethan Platcow, and Eric Platcow. The loving sister of David Germaine and the late Irwin Germaine. Dear daughter of the late Henry and Frances Germaine.

Gloria grew up in New Haven, Conn., graduated from the University of Connecticut, and raised her family in Danvers and Marblehead. She had many jobs, working until the age of 85. She held positions of comptroller and property manager of Riverworks, mortgage associate at Salem Five Bank, and secretary at William Charles Studio.

She was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-El when she lived in Massachusetts. She loved traveling with her husband, skiing with her family in the White Mountains, and teaching her friends the game of Mah-jong and playing Bridge. She was a loving mother and grandmother and cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A private funeral service for Gloria will be held with immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.