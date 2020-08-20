Sandra (Rich) Saxe-Solomon, of Swampscott, died peacefully on August 10, 2020 at the age of 81. A lifelong resident of the North Shore, and longtime resident of Boca Raton, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Jerry and Frances Rich.

Sandra was a smart, stylish, and sophisticated woman. She graduated from Dana Hall and from the University of Pennsylvania. Sandra was devoted to her family, especially her children, and was famous for her lively and joyous family dinners. She loved to read, travel, and cook, and was an avid bridge player. She also enjoyed golf, tennis, and skiing. She was an enthusiastic member of both the Kernwood Country Club in Salem, and the Woodfield Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Sandra was the president of the Women’s Division of the Jewish Federation of the North Shore, as well as campaign chairman for fundraising. She was very involved in the community, was a member of Temple Emmanu-El in Marblehead for many years, and was a longtime fundraiser for both Hillel Academy and Boston University.

Sandra was married to Joel Saxe for 37 years, until his death in 1995. She is survived by her second husband Marshall Solomon; her much-beloved children Stephen and Verna Saxe, Suzanne and Alan Rothenberg, and Richard Saxe; her grandchildren Jessica Rothenberg and Jeffrey Cianci, Jillian Rothenberg, Joel Rothenberg, Julia Saxe, and Amanda Saxe; her devoted brothers Bennett and Dorothy Rich, and Howard and Sharon Rich; her cousin Susan Gold; and her dear friend Dorothy Cintolo.

Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Temple Beth- El Cemetery, Peabody. Contributions may be made to The Kaplan House, Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.