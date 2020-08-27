Former Andover resident and New York Times bestselling author Daniel Klein will release his new book “Schmegoogle: Yiddish Words for Modern Times,” on Sept. 1.

Yiddish has long enriched English-language slang, and in today’s fast-changing world of apps, foodies, and shifting social constructs, our need for the expressive wonders of Yiddish has never been greater. Klein’s book offers new words that speak to the world of online dating, social media, blended families, marijuana aficionados, and more – while tickling the funny bone.

Klein lives in Great Barrington, and is co-author of several books that blend philosophy and humor.