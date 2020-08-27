Judith Klein, founder and curator of the Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, one of the largest outdoor displays of art in New England, came up with the idea long before it became a reality. As director of marketing and communications at a boarding school in the first decade of the 2000s, she imagined that the institution’s beautiful campus would be a natural and perfect location for outdoor art, an ideal way for students to grow an appreciation for art by living with it over an extended period of time, and an opportunity to share the expansive campus with the outside community.

Next month, Klein will oversee the 11th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, with close to 50 pieces displayed on the 100-acre of Pingree School. Most of the artists are from New York and New England; their work has been seen in museums, galleries, and other outdoor exhibits nationwide.

“Now, more than ever, we think it is important to offer our students and the public a safe and enjoyable opportunity to be outside and to experience art,” says Klein. “To accommodate the particular challenges of the Covid-19 crisis, sculptures are placed more than ten feet apart, visitors are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing recommendations.”

The exhibit opens September 5 and will welcome outside visitors every weekend and holiday during daylight hours until November 29. A catalog can be viewed at pingree.org/sculpture-show and a free app can be downloaded to all phones upon arrival on campus to us as a guide and map.