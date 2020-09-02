Gladys T. (Babner) Katcher, of Peabody, entered into rest on August 30, 2020 at the age of 88.

Beloved wife of the late Rubin Katcher. Devoted mother of Lois Rubin (Marco), Deborah Katcher-Buckley (Jonathan), and Karen Kajmo (David). Cherished grandmother of Ethan and Rachel Rosenbaum, Jared and Molly Buckley, and Joshua and Eli Kajmo. Loving sister of Melvin Babner, and the late Esther Winer and Irving Babner. Dear daughter of the late Ida and Louis Babner. Special aunt of Robin, Sarah, and Rebecca Bonney, and many other nieces and nephews. She was a loyal friend to many.

Gladys grew up in Peabody and was a graduate of Peabody High School. She spent many years working as a bookkeeper in the leather industry. Gladys was a dedicated life member of Shalom Hadassah and served as its treasurer for 20 years. She was the first member to be named the chapter’s “Woman of the Year.”

Gladys was known for her warm smile, sense of humor, and sharp sense of style. She loved her family and friends fiercely and was dearly loved in return. Gladys enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, shopping, and an occasional trip to the casino. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private service was held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy maybe be made in Gladys’s memory to Shalom Hadassah, 2 Donna St., Peabody, MA 01960, or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.