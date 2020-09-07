Lawrence Leonard Shutzer, of Swampscott, entered into rest on September 3, 2020, at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of Miriam Shutzer. Devoted father of David Shutzer of Swampscott, Steven Shutzer of Gloucester, and Nancy Stacey of Florida. Cherished grandfather of five grandchildren: Matthew and Deenah Shutzer, Frank and Ashley Stacey, and Meyers Shutzer, and two great-children. Dear uncle of Kenneth and Carole Shutzer. The loving brother of the late Sydney Shutzer, Alvin Shutzer, Bernice Glassman, Shirley Fanger, and Ethel Kennedy. Dear son of the late Arthur and Sadie Shutzer.

Born January 5, 1926, Lawrence grew up in Brookline, graduated from MIT, and served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII. He and his wife Mim had been married for 71 years, and raised their family in Swampscott. He and his two brothers owned the William Barry Company in Lawrence and in Mississippi.

Lawrence was a dedicated member of Temple Emanu-el in Marblehead for 70 years, and of Kernwood Country Club for 72 years, where he loved playing golf with his golf buddies. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues and clients.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was be held at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, Danvers. There was no shiva due to the Covid situation. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lawrence’s memory to Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945, or Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Boston, MA 02110. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.