Harold Seymour Sontz, of Lynn and Delray Beach, Fla., passed away on September 8, 2020.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of Esther and Max Sontz, now deceased. He is survived by his beloved wife, Alice Sontz of Lynn and Delray Beach, Fla. He was the brother of Phillip Sontz, Hyman Sontz, Charles Sontz, Sidney Sontz, and Stanley Sontz, all deceased.

He is survived by his dear daughter Gloria Sontz, dear son Max Sontz and wife Cheryl, his dear granddaughters Kyndra and Gillian Sontz and dear grandson Eli Sontz, and dear great-granddaughter Charlie, and many dear nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Aleppo Shriners in Boston and Master Mason for 64 years. He was part owner of the Max Sontz Company in Lynn for many years.

A graveside service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.