Ethan M. Forman, an award-winning journalist, Anne Waymouth, a retired certified public accountant, and Linda Smidt, an office manager, have joined the Jewish Journal staff. Forman is the new associate editor of the Journal; Waymouth will work as a part-time accounting manager, and Smidt will also work part-time as an administrative assistant.

“We are thrilled that Ethan Forman, Anne Waymouth and Linda Smidt have joined our staff. They are deeply accomplished professionals who will help elevate our community publication to a new level,” said Steven Rosenberg, the Journal’s publisher and editor.

Forman grew up in Revere and attended public schools there through the eighth grade. He then attended high school at Commonwealth School in Boston. He went on to graduate from Boston University in 1988 with a degree in English, and Brown University in 1990 with a Master’s in Fine Arts in Poetry. He also holds a master’s degree in Journalism from BU.

“I want to especially thank Steven Rosenberg and the board of the Jewish Journal for giving me a chance to cover the Jewish community on the North Shore,” Forman said. “I’m looking forward to ferreting out stories about the people that make this community so vital and wonderful.”

For more than 14 years, Forman worked as a reporter at The Salem News, where he covered the towns of Danvers, Peabody, Marblehead and Swampscott. He wrote on various topics such as municipal government, schools, crime and courts, while also writing feature stories about North Shore businesses. In 2010,

Forman was among a group of four reporters that won first place in the Enterprise category in the New England Associated Press News Executives Association contest for a series called “Far From Home,” about homeless families living in Danvers motels. In 2003, he was a member of The Eagle-Tribune’s staff that won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage.

Forman is an avid cyclist who, in memory of a friend who died from breast cancer, has participated for the past 17 years in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Since 2011, he has also ridden in the MS Global bike tour to benefit the cause of multiple sclerosis.

Forman has been married to Larisa, who is a well-known yoga teacher, for more than 25 years. The couple has two grown children, and they now tend to their dog and three cats.

Anne Waymouth grew up in Marblehead and earned her bachelor’s from Cornell University in 1978, and an accounting degree from Ithaca College in 1985. Waymouth worked for over 30 years for the State of Wisconsin and specialized in utility regulation. She has also worked for not-for-profit organizations and served on Boards of Directors in Wisconsin in various financial capacities.

“I am glad to bring my skills to an organization where I feel appreciated,” said Waymouth.

A Swampscott resident, Waymouth enjoys sailing and kayaking. She owns a Town Class sailboat and is a member of the Marblehead Town Class Association. Waymouth has two married adult children.

Linda Smidt grew up in Ohio and holds a bachelor’s from Ohio State University. Over her career, she has worked as an office manager and bookkeeper, and in data entry. A Marblehead resident, she is married to John Smidt and has two step-daughters and two grandchildren.