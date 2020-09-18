“Shtisel,” the widely-popular Netflix series about an Orthodox family in Jerusalem that was originally filmed for Israeli TV, is set to premiere its third season on Netflix.

The show, which ran on Israeli TV seven years ago, began streaming on Netflix in 2018. Because of its high ratings, Netflix reunited the cast and brought them back for another season.

The show, filmed in the ultra-Orthodox section of Geula in Jerusalem, was created and written by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky.

The series includes some of Israel’s top actors: Michael Aloni, Doval’e Glickman, Neta Riskin and Sasson Gabai. The show also includes Shira Haas, the star of Netflix’s “Unorthodox” who was recently nominated for an Emmy Award. “Shtisel” is produced by Abot Hameiri, and is directed by Alon Zingman.