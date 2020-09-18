On both nights of Rosh Hashanah, a number of foods are eaten to symbolize our prayers and hopes for a sweet new year. Many of these foods were specifically chosen because their Hebrew names are related to other Hebrew words that convey our wishes for the coming year. An accompanying prayer is recited, expressing our wishes inherent in these words and foods. Recite each prayer while holding the particular food in the right hand, immediately before it is eaten.

Before Rosh Hashanah, gather the following items:

• Dates

• Small light colored beans

• Leeks

• Beets

• Gourd

• Pomegranate

• Apple (cooked in sugar) and honey

• Head of a ram (or a fish)

After chanting kiddush, washing, and breaking bread, the following foods are eaten:

Dates

Take a date and recite:

Blessed are You, Lord our Gd, King of the universe, who creates the fruit of the tree.

After eating the date, take another one and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that there come an end to our enemies, haters and those who wish evil upon us.

Small beans

The following blessing over vegetables is only recited if one has not recited the blessing over bread:

Blessed are You, Lord our Gd, King of the universe, who creates the fruit of the earth.

Take some white beans and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that our merits shall increase and that You hearten us.

Leek

Take a leek and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that our enemies, haters, and those who wish evil upon us shall be cut down.

Beets

Take a beet and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that our enemies, haters and those who wish evil upon us shall depart.

Gourd

Take a gourd and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that the evil of our verdicts be ripped, and that our merits be announced before you.

Pomegranate

Take the pomegranate and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that we be filled with mitzvot like a pomegranate [is filled with seeds].

Apple and Honey

Dip an apple in honey – some have the custom of using an apple cooked with sugar – and say:

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that You renew for us a year good and sweet like honey.

Ram’s Head (or the head of another kosher animal or fish)

May it be Your will, Lord our Gd and the Gd of our fathers, that we be a head and not a tail.

(The following is added only over the head of a ram:

…And You shall remember for us the binding and the ram of our forefather Isaac, the son of our forefather Abraham, peace be onto them.)

