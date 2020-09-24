Erma A. (Aronson) Levy, 90, a lifelong resident of Winthrop, and the beloved wife of the late David Levy, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage, died on September 18, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers.

Devoted mother of Howard and Angela Levy and Ellen and Richard Halperin. Loving daughter of the late Sumner and Shirley (Yoffa) Aronson. Dear sister of the late Arthur Aronson. Loving Nana of Scott Rosen, Eric Halperin, and Adam Halperin.

Erma was a past president of Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Sisterhood.

Private graveside services were held at Vilkomir Cemetery, Melrose. Contributions in Erma’s memory may be made to Tifereth Israel of Winthrop, 93 Veterans Road, Winthrop, MA 02152, or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923.

