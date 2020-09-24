James H. Lewis, age 91, of Swampscott, passed away on July 21, 2020 of complications due to cancer.

He was the beloved and devoted husband of Toni Lewis, and the loving father of Tracy Cassidy, Edward (Tracey) Lewis, and Scott (Denise) Lewis. He was the dear brother of Alan (Judy) Lewis. James is also survived by seven loved grandchildren: Devon, Cole, Brittany, Brad, Amanda, Jack, and Crysta, as well as a cherished group of family and friends.

Jim was a graduate of the University of Miami and a member of the Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. He served his country as a distinguished veteran of the Florida Air National Guard and the US Air Force. He was an executive in the leather industry, an avid traveler, a collector of antiques and art, and was a fan of sports, music, and film.

Intelligent, quick-witted, articulate, and loyal, Jim will be remembered fondly as a kind and gentle member of the Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore and the community of Swampscott.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Vitas Hospice and United Dialysis Center, who took great care of him during his battle.

Jim will be laid to rest at a private family service in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, c/o Rabbi Michael Ragozin’s discretionary fund, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907. Arrangements were handled by Riverside-Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Delray Beach, Fla.