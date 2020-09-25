Richard Rosen, of Swamp­scott, entered into rest, surrounded by his loving family, on September 11, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of Roberta (Jaffee) Rosen, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted father of Amy, Pamela, and Bradley and his wife Tassy. Cherished grandfather of Alexander Rosen. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters Dr. Sidney Rosen, Winifred Moller, Leslie Rosen, and Lois Grossman. He was the dear son of the late Lewis and Augusta (Gordon) Rosen.

Richard will be forever loved and missed by his family. He was born in Lynn, grew up in Everett, and graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in marketing. He was the co-owner of Chelsea Floor Covering for all of his professional career. He enjoyed working in the Chelsea community and stayed involved with daily business right up until the end.

Richard was a devoted parent, grandfather, and husband. Family was most important to him. For 57 years, he raised his family in Marblehead and Swampscott and he loved spending time planning adventures and fishing with his children.

He was involved in the Jewish community of St. Croix, where he was a supporting member of the Congregation of B’nai Or. It was a place where he and Roberta spent their winters among friends and family.

Richard will be greatly missed and forever loved by his family.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Swampscott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard’s memory to Jewish Community of St. Croix, P.O. Box 223260, Christiansted, St. Croix USVI 00820. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskymansonsalem.com.