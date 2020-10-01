The Anti-Defamation League has elected Joseph S. Berman as the new Board Chair for its New England Region. Berman brings his extensive expertise in law, strategic planning, development, and fundraising to the position, and was handed the gavel by his predecessor, Deborah Shalom, at the ADL New England Regional Board meeting on Sept. 16. His term will extend through 2022.

“I am thrilled to be the chair of the ADL New England board,” said Berman. “Now more than ever, ADL’s 107-year old mission statement resonates with me: ‘To stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure just and fair treatment to all.’ I look forward to working with our community partners in ways we can work toward a world without hate.”

“Joe has made his mark on the Boston legal and civil rights communities and beyond, distinguishing himself as an experienced leader and advocate for justice, equity and equality,” said ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan.

Berman is the General Counsel of the Board of Bar Overseers of the Supreme Judicial Court, serving in that role since 2017. As General Counsel, Berman oversees the enforcement of the Massachusetts Rules of Professional Conduct. Berman graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1986 and cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 1990.

He has long been active in ADL and currently serves as National Chair of ADL’s Legal Affairs Committee, and most recently served as Vice-Chair of the New England Region.