Tickets are selling fast for Epstein Hillel School’s 32nd Annual Gala, to be held virtually on Oct. 22.

The event will feature a live private performance by Broadway star Shoshana Bean. This year, Lynn resident Bob Goldman is being awarded the Dr. Bennett I. Solomon Community Leadership Award based upon his lifelong commitment to Hillel and his outstanding philanthropy to the Jewish community on the North Shore.

Bob loves introducing everyone to his husband, José Paiva Goldman, and his sons, Sam (’06) and Asher (’08). Both graduated from Epstein Hillel School back in the Cohen Hillel days and continued their academic lives at Marblehead High School and Northwestern University. Bob and José are equally proud of their daughter, Camila Paiva, a talented singer-songwriter, and they are actively helping to raise Camila’s son, Godric. Bob was a longtime board member, past-president, and is now a trustee of Hillel.

After a long career at large law firms, Bob opened his own law office in Salem in 2012. An engagement of which Bob is very proud was his representation of the Jewish Federation of the North Shore in its merger with Combined Jewish Philanthropies. Bob is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

Bob and José are volunteers for The Haven Project, cooking dinners for unsupervised youth and hosting several of them in their home for three-month stints of transitional housing. Bob currently serves as a Trustee of the Essex County Community Foundation and is a recent past board member of North Shore Alliance for GLBTQ Youth, where he remains active raising funds by running 8-mile Tough Mudders. Along with his former wife, Barbara Goldman, he is the founder and a booster of Friends of Yemin Orde (now ImpactIsrael), supporting the Yemin Orde Youth Village and Village Way Educational Initiatives.

Gala tickets are available at many price points and most include a gift bag with sweets and sips to be delivered to your door. The highest ticket level includes a private Zoom Q&A with Shoshana Bean.

For tickets, please visit epsteinhillel.org/gala-2020-order-form or call 781-639-2880.