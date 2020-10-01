Deutsches Altenheim, a nonprofit provider of nursing home, assisted living and adult day health services in West Roxbury, and Legacy Lifecare, a nonprofit management resources collaborative that includes Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody and JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, announced last week that the two organizations have reached an agreement to affiliate. By joining Legacy Lifecare, Deutsches Altenheim will benefit from being a member of a system with other nonprofit senior care providers while retaining its name, identity, mission, and governance. Legacy Lifecare has begun providing management services, and the parties intend to consummate the rest of the affiliation, which requires regulatory approval, at the beginning of 2021.

“We are excited to be a part of the Legacy Lifecare organization,” said Genevieve MacLellan, president of the Board of Trustees of Deutsches Altenheim. “By joining a network of nonprofit elder care organizations, we are better prepared to deal with today’s increasingly complex healthcare landscape while retaining our mission and community focus. We are confident this collaboration will strongly benefit our residents, employees, and surrounding community.”

With this affiliation, the Deutsches Altenheim Board of Trustees will continue to oversee overall operations, strategic planning, and fundraising. Legacy Lifecare will provide executive leadership and general management services. Deutsches Altenheim’s campus in West Roxbury includes German Centre for Extended

Care, a 133-bed skilled nursing facility; Edelweiss Village, a 62-apartment assisted living community; and Senior Place, an adult day health center.

“Deutsches Altenheim is the ideal fit for Legacy Lifecare,” said Adam Berman, President and CEO of Legacy Lifecare. “Like all our members, Deutsches Altenheim is a high-quality, mission-driven organization whose board is committed to seeing its legacy preserved for generations to come.” Added Berman, “We are thrilled to welcome Deutsches Altenheim into the Legacy Lifecare family.”