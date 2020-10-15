Ann (Karol) Bailen, 85, of Peabody, entered eternal rest on October 15, 2020.

Devoted wife of Dr. Jack Bailen. Beloved mother of Dr. Laura and Howard Kaufman, Dr. Mark & Monica Bailen, Dr. Steven and Cindy Bailen, Richard and Michele Bailen, and Michael Bailen. Dear sister of Miriam Efroymson and Jean and Martin Becker. Adored grandmother of Merav Kaufman, Yael Kaufman and Aviva Galpert, Yonina and Manor Ben-Shimon, Avital Bailen, Erez Bailen, Gilat Bailen, Kara Bailen, Jenna Bailen, Justin Bailen and Alex Bailen.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, MA 01907. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.