Jason Stanley Silber, 85, of Peabody, passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Jason was happily married for 57 years to the love of his life, Sharon (Krasnow) Silber. Devoted father of Karen (Silber) Weissel and her husband Michael of Newton, and the late Brian Silber. Treasured grandfather of Brad, Brianna, and Brendan Weissel, who affectionately called him “Pappy.” Son of the late Abraham and Anna (Levine) Silber. Brother of the late Robert Silber. Brother-in-law of Jordan and Jean Krasnow and Adena and Edward Moss. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Jason graduated from Malden High School and Northeastern University. He enjoyed a long career as a sales manager. He had a unique gift: he could easily talk to everyone and make them feel special, whether they were young or old. He had a witty sense of humor and could always bring a smile to the faces of his nieces and nephews.

He was an avid New England sports fan, always cheering on the home team and never missing a Patriots game on TV.

He was the cofounder of the Brian D. Silber Memorial Fund, in memory of his son Brian, and worked tirelessly to fulfill Brian’s wishes by raising money to find a cure for spinal cord tumors. His utmost pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. Nothing meant more to him than attending their sports games, activities, and milestones. He was their biggest cheerleader.

Jason will be forever in our hearts.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. Donations may be made in memory of Jason to the Brian D. Silber Memorial Fund, or checks can be mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Brian D. Silber Memorial Fund, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.