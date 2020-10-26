ADVERTISEMENT

Shirley Shulman, of Swampscott, formerly of Lynn, entered into rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of Robert Shulman. Devoted mother of Bennett and Diane Shulman and Joan Shulman. Cherished grandmother of Adrian Shulman, Stacey and Bryan Labell, and Audra and Darren Siman. Treasured great-grandmother of six.

Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley’s memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

