Tuesday is Election Day, and if you have not yet voted you can still do so in person at the polls on Nov. 3.

An individual’s right to vote is part of the foundation of our democracy. A vote endorses a philosophy and set of beliefs that helps steer our community’s future – whether it be at a local level or the presidency.

As a nonprofit, this publication does not endorse candidates or political parties. But it can encourage people to exercise their civil liberties and vote. A vote will help clarify our direction forward and solidify the country’s priorities over the next four years. Given the polarization that now grips the country – and many communities, and even families – it is essential that every registered voter step forward and cast their ballot.

Jews have not always had the right to vote. In Europe, and in Arab countries, they were pushed into ghettos and had limited rights. In the U.S., Jews were originally not allowed to vote after the American Revolution. And over the years, Jews have fought and died for the right to vote. In 1964, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman traveled to the South as part of the Freedom Summer movement to help register African Americans in Mississippi to vote. After word got out about their intentions, the two – along with African American activist James Chaney – were shot to death and buried in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

The right to vote should not be taken for granted. It reinforces the personal freedoms afforded to all citizens under the Constitution. It gives a person a voice, and it serves as an important reminder that Americans can play a role in determining the future of the country.

For more information on voting, visit: mass.gov/topics/voting.