Joel Gordon, of Beverly, passed away on October 29, 2020 after a brief illness.

Son of the late Morris and Rose (Wolfe) Gordon, Joel was born in Dorchester. As a youth, he loved playing clarinet, tennis, and 50’s music. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Patriots and Red Sox.

Joel attended Wentworth College and subsequently studied at Lowell University, where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked for a few engineering firms before starting his own business.

He met and married the love of his life, Jayne (Dulman) Gordon of Brookline, and then settled in Beverly. Together, they raised their sons Phillip, Matthew, and Nathan. More recently, he welcomed his daughter-in-law, Hila Cohen Gordon, to the family.

Joel was a loving son and brother, and a devoted husband, father, and friend. He also leaves his brother Stanley and sister-in-law Lenore (Rubenstein) of Delray Beach, Florida, and his nephews Jason and Kelly Gordon of Weston, and Jeffrey Gordon of Delray Beach. Joel also leaves his sister-in-law Bonnie Keller of Westchester, Pennsylvania, brother and sister-in-law Scott and Patty Dulman of Arlington, Virginia, and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his uncle Hy Gordon of Braintree.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private. Donations may be made in memory of Joel, to Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.