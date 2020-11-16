ADVERTISEMENT

Shelly Hope (Hymanson) Carpenter, 51 of Lyndonville, Vermont, and formerly of the North Shore of Massachusetts, entered into rest on Nov. 12, 2020.

Shelly is survived by her loving husband of nearly 20 years, Curtis Carpenter, and their two children, Talan and Tanner, all of Lyndonville, Vermont; her father and mother, Edward and Elaine (Kaufman) Hymanson of Lynnfield; her father and mother in-law, Grant and Elizabeth “Betsey” Carpenter of Lyndon Corner, Vermont; her siblings, Laurie Hymanson and Carl Goldman of Peabody, and Philip and Joan Hymanson of Pittsfield; her sister and brother-in-law, Heather (Carpenter) and Michael Heiser of Concord, Vermont; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Shelly was a loving and protective mother, daughter, sister, aunt, daughter-in-law, and friend. She left a successful career as a corporate recruiter in Boston to give her undivided attention to her two children, whom she considered her life’s work. When, after many years in Peabody, Massachusetts, her husband became homesick for Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, she graciously agreed to pick-up the family and move to his hometown of Lyndonville. After the move, Shelly quickly vanquished any concerns that her husband might have harbored about this Jewish girl from Marblehead’s ability to fit in with the hard-scrabbled Yankees of the Kingdom. Once in Lyndonville, Shelly quickly integrated herself into the community, making friends everywhere she roamed. Despite living in Lyndonville less than four years, she will be remembered for a lifetime by all those whom she met.

Shelly enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, traveling, cooking for her family, decorating for the holidays, and, of course, bragging about her sons’ achievements. But more than anything, she loved simply chatting on the front porch with the constant stream of friends, neighbors and relatives who came to pay their visit. Shelly loved to tell stories; be they stories of her beloved grandparents, stories of her childhood, or stories of her career in Boston. It is through her stories, now committed to memory by her children, that she will continue to live on this earthly plain. While Shelly was taken from them far too soon, her spirit will continue to watch over her family from on high; as she promised her boys every night, “I love you forever, and when forever is over I will still love you.”

Due to regulations imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to American Cancer Society. The staff at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, had the honor of caring for Shelly and her family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.