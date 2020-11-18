ADVERTISEMENT

Mildred “Millee” Finkle, age 95 of Swampscott, entered into rest on Nov. 16, 2020.

Born in Lynn, daughter of the late Benjamin and Sadie (Shacat) Colls, Millee lived a long, full life of travel and charity. She served as the manager of Crown Pointe Condominiums and Summit Estates, as well as bookkeeper at Family & Children’s Services in Lynn, before starting Reunions by Millee, her own event planning enterprise for organizing high school reunions.

Mille was a very involved member of the Sisterhood at Temple Beth El and Congregation Shirat Hayam, eventually being recognized in 2003 as “Woman of the Year” for her work organizing the Temple’s rummage sales.

Millee and her late husband Sam were truly beshert, and anyone lucky enough to be in their presence during their 64 years of marriage witnessed true love.

Devoted wife of the late Samuel Finkle. Beloved mother of (the late) Bruce and his wife Diane Finkle of Bedford, New Hampshire, Ellen S. and her husband Mark C. Hubbard of Lynn, and the late Joseph Colls Finkle. Cherished grandmother of Joanna Finkle-Murray and her husband Norman Murray, and Joseph Foistner.

Memorial observance will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Sharsheret: The Jewish Breast & Ovarian Cancer Community. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.