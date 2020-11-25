ADVERTISEMENT

BOSTON – In response to newly released FBI data for 2019, the Anti-Defamation League has called on Congress and law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to improve data collection and reporting of hate crimes. The data reveals a trend of increasing hate crimes being reported in Massachusetts and across the United States.

The FBI’s annual Hate Crime Statistics Act (HCSA) report reveals that 2019 was the deadliest year on record, with 51 hate crime murders across the U.S. – a 113 percent increase over the previous record of 24 set in 2018. Total hate crime incidents rose to 7,314, marking the fourth increase in the past five years. Religion-based hate crimes increased by 7 percent, with 63 percent of the total number of reported religion-based hate crimes directed at Jews and Jewish institutions.

In Massachusetts, reported hate crimes increased by 10 percent in 2019, jumping from 352 incidents in 2018 to 388 in 2019. Hate crimes in Massachusetts have increased each year since 2013. The majority of all reported hate crimes in 2019 were race-based (213), followed by religion-based (101) and sexual orientation-based (92).

Hate crimes in New Hampshire increased from 13 incidents in 2018 to 16 incidents in 2019. In Rhode Island, hate crimes increased from 13 incidents in 2018 to 17 incidents in 2019. Hate crimes in Vermont decreased from 45 incidents in 2018 to 33 incidents in 2019 while in Maine, hate crimes decreased from 20 in 2018 to 19 incidents in 2019.

The cities with the largest numbers of reported hate crimes in Massachusetts were Boston (188), followed by Cambridge (20), Worcester (10), and Springfield (9). Boston ranked fifth among the nation’s top 50 cities with the highest number of reported hate crimes.

“The data paints a clear picture that hate crimes in Massachusetts and across the U.S. pervade our communities at unprecedented rates,” said Robert Trestan, ADL New England regional director. “When a hate crime occurs, it instills fear in an entire community. Today’s report is a stark reminder that combating hate crimes must continue to be a top priority for all leaders to ensure that communities of color, religious minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community are adequately protected from these targeted attacks. We will continue working with Governor Baker’s Hate Crimes Task Force to improve reporting and strengthen training at local law enforcement agencies.”

For 2019, the FBI reported:

• Race-based hate crimes remained the most common type of hate crime, as has been the case every year since the FBI began reporting hate crime data nearly three decades ago. Constituting over 50 percent of all hate crimes, race-based hate crimes underscore the importance of the national conversation aimed at addressing systemic anti-Black racism.

• In Massachusetts, race-based hate crimes increased by 6.5 percent, rising from 200 incidents in 2018 to 213 incidents in 2019.

• A 14 percent increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes nationally, from 835 in 2018 to 953 in 2019; with 63 percent of the total reported religion-based crimes directed against Jews and Jewish institutions.

• In Massachusetts, religion-based hate crimes increased by 17 percent in 2019, jumping from 86 incidents in 2018 to 101 in 2019.

• Anti-Hispanic hate crimes rose nearly 9 percent, the fourth straight year of escalating numbers. This is a trend not unrelated to the escalation of anti-immigrant rhetoric, bigotry, and dehumanization in the public discourse.

• After a 41 percent increase in 2018, hate crimes targeting individuals based on gender identity rose another 18 percent last year.

The FBI’s annual report has consistently provided the most comprehensive snapshot of bias-motivated criminal activity in the U.S., but there has long existed a reporting gap that underrepresents the true number of hate crimes that occur. Out of the total 360 agencies in Massachusetts that reported hate crimes data to the FBI in 2019, 277 agencies reported zero hate crimes. The FBI’s report is based on voluntary local law enforcement reporting.

ADL has updated its interactive hate crime map (at adl.org/adl-hate-crime-map) to reflect the most recent FBI data. The map includes links to every hate crime law on the books in the U.S. and FBI hate crime data from 2004-2019 for all 50 states and for cities with more than 100,000 residents. The map gives users the ability to explore hate crime laws, as well as hate crime data, broken down by targeted, protected characteristics at the national, statewide, and city level.