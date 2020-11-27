ADVERTISEMENT

Deni Avdija made history last week, becoming the first Israeli to be drafted in the top 10 of an NBA draft. Avdija, who is 19 and lives in Herzliya, was chosen with the ninth pick of the draft by the Washington Wizards.

“Israel is a small country, it didn’t provide as many NBA players and for me to represent my country and be in the highest spot possible, that’s amazing and I’m super excited and ready to get my game to the next level,” he said, shortly after he was picked by the Wizards in an interview with ESPN.

Avdija was born on Kibbutz Beit Zera in Northern Israel and is the son of Sharon Artzi and Zufer Avdija. Sharon was a champion runner, and Zufer, a Serbian-Israeli, formerly played for several professional Israeli basketball teams.

Avdija, a 6-9, 225-pound forward, averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 steals to earn MVP honors at the 2019 FIBA U-20 European Championships and helped Israel win the gold medal in back-to-back FIBA U-20 European Championships in 2018 and 2019.

“We were absolutely thrilled to get the opportunity to select Deni at the ninth pick and add his versatility, toughness and effort on the defensive end to our roster,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “While he is a young player who is still developing, he has great experience playing at a high level both professionally and in international competition.”

Avdija has played professionally the last three seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.6 minutes in 2019-20 Israeli League play, shooting .555 overall from the field while ranking third in two-point percentage (.673) and 21st in three-point percentage (.375). Avdija was named MVP of Basketball Without Borders Europe in 2018 and the BWB Global Camp in 2019 and earned All-Event honors at the 2018-19 EuroLeague Next Generation Tournament while playing for Maccabi’s Under-18 team.

“I love Deni’s competitive spirit and feel for the game and I’m excited to help him continue to improve when we begin camp in a few weeks,” said Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks. “His toughness and overall skill set will allow us to use him in multiple lineups and allow him to seamlessly blend in with our team.”

The youngest player to ever play for Maccabi’s Senior Team (debuting at 16 years, 320 days), Avdija played with several former NBA players during his tenure.

Yam Madar was the second Israeli chosen in this year’s draft. Madar, a native of Beit Dagan, was selected in the second round by the Boston Celtics. Madar, 19, was a point guard on Hapoel Tel Aviv. His father, Zohar Madar, is a former mayor of Beit Dagan.