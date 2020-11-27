ADVERTISEMENT

Marion Kepnes passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2020, at her longtime Swampscott home.

Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Kepnes, she is survived by many who loved and adored her, including her children Maxine Sushelsky of Medford, Jay Sushelsky (Noreen Marcus) of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Lisa Honigfeld (Steven) of W. Hartford, Connecticut; her grandchildren Leah Sushelsky, Julia Sushelsky, Philip Honigfeld, and Sarah Honigfeld; step-children Jenine Kepnes, Steven Kepnes (Arlene Kanter), and Susan Rosenwasser (Barry); step-grandchildren Rachel Kepnes, Ari Kepnes, Jenna Rosenwasser, and Molly Rosenwasser, Julia Marcus-Johnson, and Barbara Marcus; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Arline Koiles of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her first husband, Phineas “Phil” Sushelsky, and her sister, Frances Bix.

Marion’s family is particularly grateful to Margarita Lora, who gave so much warm, loving care to Marion toward the end of Marion’s life, as Margarita had also done for Larry Kepnes during his lengthy illness. Margarita truly served the family beyond the call of duty.

Marion was born in Chelsea on May 12, 1929 to the late Hyman and Dorothy (Rubeck) Schwartz, and she grew up in Ipswich, where she completed her schooling.

Throughout her lifetime, Marion most dearly valued her family, to whom she always gave lovingly and unselfishly. She was a pillar of strength and support to her children and she had forty-one years of happy marriage with her Larry, who predeceased her in 2016.

She served as president of the Sisterhood of Temple Sinai of Swampscott and Marblehead, and remained a loyal member of that synagogue until her death.

She loved the far-reaching travels that she and Larry experienced together, and their home was filled with mementos of their adventures. To her friends and family, Marion will always be remembered for her warm hospitality and generosity. She graciously welcomed guests into her home and had a knack for making them feel like part of her family. Marion had a keen eye for fashion. From her father she sported a sharp sense of humor. It was difficult to find a person who had a stronger sense of empathy and compassion than Marion. She lived a full and rich life, and she inspired others to follow a like path.

Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. Marion’s family plans a celebration of her life when circumstances permit.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marion’s memory to the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 (gbfb.org), or to a charity of your choice.

