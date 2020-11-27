ADVERTISEMENT

Robert (Bob) Lustgarten passed away from natural causes on Nov. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 83, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Revere, graduated from Revere High School in 1955 and Suffolk University in 1965. Robert spent many years as a salesman par excellence in Florida and Arizona, owning Bob Lustgarten Sales. In 2019, he relocated from Sedona, Arizona, after 25 years, to Las Vegas, finally retiring. He was actively involved in the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley for 25 years.

Robert had a wonderful childhood in Revere, where he participated in various sports as an outstanding athlete. He held many jobs, including delivering newspapers, working at Wonderland Dog Track and businesses on Revere Beach. Robert moved to Florida with his mother, Frances Nissenberg Haffer, stepfather Arthur Haffer, and sister Lorna in 1956. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and was stationed at the Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland, for three years, where he was a photographer.

Robert married Annette Star in 1963 and they lived in Natick, until moving to Miami, Florida in 1970. He enjoyed sports and found great pleasure in gambling in casinos in Arizona and Las Vegas. Bob taught his four grandchildren how to play poker and make root beer floats. He supported his family in all their endeavors. Traveling the world with his wife, they had many memorable adventures on cruise ships and in many countries.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annette Star Lustgarten, his son Craig Lustgarten, daughter Pamela Book (David), four grandsons Joshua, Jared, Noah and Jacob Book, sister Lorna Naar (Bob Dew), brother David Lustgarten (Janice), niece Sonya Naar and nephew Gary Naar, sister-in-law Jennie Waldman and brother-in-law Norman Waldman, niece Cheryl Waldman, nephews Alan, Jordan, and Sam Waldman, and cousin Sandy Gillman, as well as other cousins and longtime friends.

Graveside service were held on Nov. 25, at King David Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Ln, Las Vegas. Donations may be made to the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley, P.O. Box #13, Sedona, AZ 86339, or to a charity of your choice. Words of comfort can be added to the tribute wall for Bob by visiting kraftsussman.com.