ADVERTISEMENT

SWAMPSCOTT – With Town Hall closed to the public except by appointment as of Nov. 30 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Chabad of the North Shore – which sits across the street from the municipal building – is pausing its in-person outdoor services, according to its spiritual leader, Rabbi Yossi Lipsker.

Swampscott saw 72 new positive cases in the last month, according to a message from Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald on the town’s website. The week before, the town “reported the highest weekly rate of new cases since the pandemic started in March,” Fitzgerald said on the town’s website.

In an email to the community, Lipsker said that for the past few months the congregation was able to act responsibly and follow strict guidelines in order to hold in-person outdoor Shabbat and holiday services. But, as Thanksgiving approached, the congregation was concerned about rising cases in the country and in the state, including the likelihood families would gather with those from out of town or travel out of state for the holiday.

“The risk to our community is real and potentially significant,” Lipsker wrote. “With this in mind, our Chabad of the North Shore COVID 19 Safety Task Force has recommended a pause from our much-loved outdoor Shabbos service; effective immediately through the month of December. We realize this abundance of caution approach will be disappointing for you, however we believe this important step will allow us to move beyond the increased risk of this phase in the infection surge.”

Lipsker said this step will allow them to focus on what they need to do to return to services in the synagogue building, “with the help of Hashem by year end.”