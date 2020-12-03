ADVERTISEMENT

During some of the darkest days of the winter, we look for light. Fortunately, the menorah will brighten our evenings soon, when Hanukkah begins next Thursday night. Here at the Jewish Journal, we are working to bring light to our community. Our job is to serve each and every Jewish and interfaith family in Greater Boston, and as our publication continues its mission to provide quality Jewish journalism we ask for your continued partnership.

For 43 years this paper has survived on the goodwill of advertisers, and grants from Jewish charities. We are also dependent on your contributions. With just one-third of all Jews affiliating with traditional institutions, a free Jewish community newspaper is needed more than ever. In simple terms, that means that the Jewish Journal – which is mailed at no charge to subscribers every other week – is the only Jewish content that regularly reaches the homes of thousands of Greater Boston Jews.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives, and economy. As 2020 concludes, the Journal is grateful to still be in the position to serve the community. Last spring, after the pandemic began, our advertising sales – which provide two-thirds of the Journal’s revenue – dropped more than 50 percent, and we turned to our partners, our subscribers, in an emergency fundraising appeal to raise over $100,000. You responded, and while many other Jewish publications have either closed or shifted online over the last several months, the Journal has continued its print and online operations.

We are encouraged about the promising vaccine trials, and hope the economy is able to rebound next year. With your help, we have already raised $85,000 toward this year’s fundraising goal of $200,000 to help keep our presses running. While the paper is free, the actual cost of an annual subscription is $49.82. For those who have yet to donate, please consider becoming a volunteer subscriber. We can’t do this alone, and our future rests on generous contributions and support from our readers.

Please know that we are determined to find a way to keep the paper free so all Jews, regardless of income, can receive the Journal. Please join us so we can continue to link this diverse and dynamic Jewish community.