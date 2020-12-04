ADVERTISEMENT

Pearl Kaplan Sherman, of Framingham, formerly of Peabody, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 4, 2020, at the remarkable age of 94, following a courageous decades-long battle with chronic illness.

Born on Aug. 20, 1926, Pearl was the fourth child of Jenny Yegerman Kaplan and David Kaplan, a prominent leader in the North Shore Jewish community. She had fond childhood memories growing up on the North Shore, where she graduated from Peabody High School and worked in her father’s leather business.

In her 20s and early 30s, Pearl, an extremely organized person with a penchant for managing people, held office manager positions at several businesses and hospitals. She lived in an apartment in Boston, just down the street from her future husband Lee’s dental lab. Lee and Pearl formally met at an adult camp in Gloucester in 1953, and were married at the Hampshire House on an unusually warm late fall day, Nov. 19, 1961.

In 1962, the newlyweds settled in Framingham to start a family. They were members of Temple Beth Am in Framingham and later Temple Israel of Natick. We remember her infectious laugh, unconditional warmth, tremendous sense of humor, and fierce love for her family and friends. She was also a champion clothing shopper.

Pearl is preceded in death by her siblings Irving Kaplan, Robert Kaplan, and Sarah Cohen. She is survived by her husband Lee, daughter Davida Dinerman and son-in-law Brad, and grandchildren Abigail and Ari, to whom she was “the best Nanny ever.” She is also survived by her niece Sandra Osattin and her husband Stuart and their families, and many other beloved family and friends.

Funeral services, arranged by Brezniak Funeral Directors, will be private and there will be no shiva due to regulation imposed by the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Boston Children’s Hospital or via check, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.