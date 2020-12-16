ADVERTISEMENT

MARBLEHEAD — A former Marblehead police officer has resigned after he allegedly scratched a swastika into the paint of a fellow officer’s personal vehicle, Chief Robert Picariello said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“This afternoon, I have been informed that Officer Timothy Tufts has resigned from the Marblehead Police Department as a result of this incident. He initially joined the department in March 2016,” the chief said.

“I am dismayed and deeply disturbed by this incident,” the chief added. “Today, there is no room for excuses of ignorance. The swastika is a symbol of hate and genocide, and we must speak up against acts of hate and hate speech whenever and wherever we encounter it.”

Picariello said he has contacted the Anti-Defamation League of New England to engage in training and resources for officers and is promising an independent administrative review and an outside independent report to learn the facts of the incident and learn from it.

The Board of Selectmen issued its own statement saying members were “deeply disappointed” by the allegations against the officer.

“We were deeply disappointed to learn of this incident, which is both a direct contradiction of the spirit of inclusion we hold dear in our community, and a violation of the high standards to which we hold our law enforcement officers here in Marblehead.”

“This former officer’s behavior in no way reflects the values of the department, and that is evident in the swift and decisive way Chief Picariello has responded to this incident once he became aware of it last month,” the board added.

Picariello said in his statement that in mid-November he became aware of an incident and immediately began to gather facts. Tufts was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which the chief said was consistent with the department’s policies and procedures.

“There is simply no place for this kind of behavior within the Marblehead Police Department,” selectmen said, “and we are encouraged to know that the department has engaged a third-party investigator to explore this incident in-depth, as well as contacting the Anti-Defamation League of New England to conduct training and provide essential resources.

“Ultimately, no amount of training can counteract willful intolerance,” the board said, “and we are glad to know that the person responsible for this incident has resigned from the department. We know that this individual’s actions are not reflective of the character of the men and women who serve our community as police officers.”

Picariello said the department is committed to equality and the respect of human rights and dignity, and the incident does not represent others in the department. “I apologize to our community for this deeply disturbing and unfortunate situation,” Picariello said, “and I vow to do everything and engage every resource available to ensure that this kind of incident does not repeat itself in the future.”

According to The Salem News, drawing from Tufts’ LinkedIn profile, which was no longer available Wednesday evening, Tufts served in Afghanistan in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan in 2011. He later earned his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Bunker Hill Community College. He then went on to graduate from the Regional Police Academy in August 2016, according to the Department’s Facebook page. He was to undergo three months of field training before patrolling on his own by Nov. 1 of that year.

In recent years, police have responded to several anti-Semitic incidents in Marblehead. To date, there have been no arrests for those incidents. In September, rocks covered with anti-Semitic graffiti were found at Preston Beach. In July of 2019, surveillance video recorded a person posting Holocaust denial flyers on the grounds of Temple Emanu-El. In July, 2017, a slew of anti-Semitic and hate slogans was painted on the Marblehead Neck causeway. In 2016, police were summoned to an athletic field at Marblehead High School where they discovered that the phrase “JEWS DID 9/11” had been raked into the infield dirt. Also that year, swastikas were found painted in public places, including a Marblehead basketball court.

Journal staff editor Steven A. Rosenberg contributed to this article.