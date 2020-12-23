ADVERTISEMENT

BOSTON – The Museum of Fine Arts Boston was the successful bidder for a magnificently decorated 18th century partially gilt silver Galician Torah plate, one of three significant works the MFA purchased at the widely watched Dec. 17 Sotheby’s auction of Judaica owned by the legendary Sassoon family.

The Torah plate, which the MFA purchased for $1.351 million, was crafted by Elimelekh Tzoref of Stanislav, in 1782, and is the first major work of historic Judaica made by a Jewish silversmith to become part of the museum’s collection, the MFA told the Journal last week.

Sotheby’s described it as “one of the most important pieces of Judaic metalwork at auction in a generation.”

The MFA also acquired a pair of rare 17th century Dutch silver Torah finials and an Italian silver wine cup made in about 1830, marked by Israel Vitale, a Jewish silversmith.

The auction, titled, “Sassoon: A Golden Legacy,” achieved $5 million with 94 percent of its lots sold, according to Sotheby’s.

The Torah shield is signed and dated by the artist and is highly decorated on both the front and on the reverse, which is among its many outstanding features, according to Simona De Nepi, the MFA’s Charles and Lynn Schusterman Curator of Judaica.

Prior to the sale, the Torah plate was in the collection of the Sassoon family, who trace their centuries-old Jewish roots to Baghdad, for some 130 years.

“I am incredibly excited,” Di Nepi told the Journal. Her adrenaline ran high for days, she admitted. Anyone connected with Judaica from around the world had their eyes on this Torah shield, she said. Anticipation of the sale attracted worldwide media attention, from the art world to the Wall Street Journal.

Di Nepi is already considering how to display the shield at the MFA so that visitors appreciate its significance.