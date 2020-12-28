Sylvia Elinor (Levi) Gordon, of Peabody, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Brooksby Village.

Sylvia leaves behind her son Stephen, her daughter Susan (Ed), and her two grandchildren Alexandra and Danielle. Sylvia was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Dorothy Levi.

Sylvia was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Cambridge. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Sylvia received her Master’s of Social Work from Simmons College. In 1987, she became the first full-time social worker at the Mass General’s Revere Health Center. Sylvia devoted her career to the care of immigrants and refugees from war-torn Cambodia. Sylvia approached her work with sensitivity, expertise, and persistence. In 2001, Sylvia received the Stephanie M. Macaluso Expertise in Clinical Practice Award from Mass General.

Sylvia was a lifetime lover of the theater, particularly Broadway musicals, and was a dedicated volunteer at the Marblehead Little Theatre and the North Shore Music Theatre. She enjoyed travel, music, reading, and her family.

Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery in Wakefield. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.