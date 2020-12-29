Harriet D. (Kaplan) Hower, of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2020. Harriet was 89.

She was the wife of Gene K. Hower. Harriet was the mother of Michael Perlman (deceased) and Lisa Perlman Kaplan. Harriet’s passing is mourned by Gene, Lisa and her husband Alan, her granddog Teddy, and many, many friends.

Harriet was the owner of Contique women’s clothing store in Marblehead for over 30 years. Her taste and style were always on trend and her many customers returned year after year because of this and the warm attention she paid to all who came in.

Harriet was an excellent cook and her Saturday evening suppers were the place to be for good food and laughter.

Gene and Harriet loved spending many long vacations in Saint Maarten and simply loved life together for over 40 years.

At the request of the family and the COVID situation, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; to leave a message of condolence, please visit alz.org. Arranegements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.