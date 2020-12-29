Harriet (Myron) Abel, 89, of Danvers, formerly of Swampscott, passed away on Dec. 26, 2020 at Salem Hospital after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Fred Abel.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1931, she graduated from Brooklyn College and then sold radio advertising in Manhattan until she married Fred in 1960. Harriet was a very involved member of Temple Israel (now Congregation Shirat Hayam) in Swampscott and the local Hadassah chapter, including being a president of the Sisterhood and of Hadassah.

She created beautiful needlepoint wall hangings and crocheted afghans, and was skilled at crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She will be remembered for her strong intellect, positive attitude, caring ways and deep friendships.

Harriet is survived by her children Lois Cappellano and her husband Paul of Longmeadow, and Barry Abel of Cambridge; her sister Marilyn Cutler of Hillsboro Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, Harriet’s funeral service and burial will be private. There will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harriet’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for the online guestbook and to share memories.