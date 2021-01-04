Paul Alan Feinstein 78, formerly of Swampscott and Marblehead, entered into eternal rest on Dec. 30, 2020 peacefully, in the home of his daughter Rebecca, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brookline, Paul was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a member of the National Guard, remaining on reserve for two years. He attended the University of Miami until transferring to Emerson College in Boston, where he graduated with a degree in communications.

In 1966, he joined the family business and began his career in broadcast radio alongside his late father Theodore. In the late 70’s, Paul took ownership of Puritan Broadcasting, bringing the FM station to number one in Boston before selling to the Boston Phoenix franchise.

After retiring from the radio industry, Paul worked as a sales representative for Prime Motor Group. He was an avid lover of golf, filling all his free time playing eighteen holes with his friends at Kernwood Country Club.

Paul was a loving husband to his wife Annette for 51 years and cherished most, taking care of her while she battled cancer in the final years of her life. Paul was the son of the late Theodore and Faye Feinstein and is survived by his younger sister Lynda Bryson, her husband Bobby and niece Emaly and husband Steven. He was the devoted father to his two daughters Rebecca Sontz and her husband Bradley, and Heidi Feinstein Wasserman and her husband Keith. He was the very proud Papa to his four grandchildren Sarah, Carly, Jack, and Lila.

Due to regulation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Paul’s services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.