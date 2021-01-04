Peter Frank Feldman, of Brookline, died on Dec. 31, 2020 of cancer at the age of 45.

Peter grew up in Swampscott and graduated from Clark University in Worcester. Peter loved to cook and he loved music. He was known to people as a kind soul, and was good to and sincere with everyone he met.

Peter worked at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital for many years and was a source of comfort to his patients and their families.

Peter leaves behind his parents Doris and Saul Feldman of Brookline, his sister and brother-in-law Valerie and Mark Dubnoff of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, his sister Hettie Feldman of Brookline, and his nieces and nephew Anna, Julia and Micah of Wynnewood.

A private graveside service was held on Jan. 4 at the Pride of Lynn cemetery in Lynn. Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Temple Ohabei Shalom of Brookline.