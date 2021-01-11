(Written by Michael Hoffman on Jan. 5, 2020) Yesterday I spoke to my mom. This morning she is gone. 12 hours, after 87 years, such a short amount of precious time, and she is gone. Now I have the honor, and blessing, to write our mom’s obituary, and eulogy. It’s a son’s honor to have the opportunity, however, sad, and our mom’s life was indeed a blessing of a great life shared with her husband, Sidney, and their mixed and abundant progeny of kids, grandkids, extended kids and extended friends.

Ellaine Quint Rose, passed away Jan. 4, 2021 from COVID-related health complications after a short fight but more likely a ready acceptance. Born Feb. 23, 1933 in Boston, she was daughter of Leo and Rose (Vidro) Quint, hardworking first generation immigrants from Lithuania. Her first roots were in Newton, where she attended Newton schools up thru LaSalle. Her academic interests were in the arts, where she loved to paint, enjoyed architecture and committed to lifelong learning about cultures, especially European. After Newton, she married and moved first to Wayland, where she had three sons and then to Marblehead, the town that offered her a springboard of adventures and relationships; a town she so loved.

The most meaningful chapters of her life and the magic which she co-created began 1970, when she met her soulmate and life partner, Sid. This partnership kindled a joint confidence. For Ellaine this manifested in strong courage and tenacity, where she honed a unique intuitive sense. With Sid, she had the Love around whom who could be fully guilty of all the nuttiness and joys upon which to join, blend and harmonize families and friends, often with events that Sid loved to call Hoorahs.

Their adventures consisted of raising us kids thru the exciting teens and 20s, establishing a new business, Rose Displays, midlife with Sid as CEO and Ellaine as shipper/matriarch-in-chief and travels to North America, Asia, Israel and Europe. They loved Europe, foremost Lugano, Switzerland, a place that was truly magical for them – adventures, gatherings, special friendships and a wellspring of so much joy.

Their proudest accomplishments, works-in-progress and mosaic is their progeny. With Ellaine as the glue and Sidney as the brick, they became happy parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Children survivors are Alan and Judy Fishman of Brooklyn, New York, Michael and Charlotte Rose of Arlington, Jeff and Beth Hoffman of Marblehead, Larry and Gail Rose of Park City, Utah, Michael Hoffman and Kimberly Sizelove of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Todd and Cherie Hoffman of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

It’s the closeness among their grandchildren that is unique tribute to their union and legacy: Eddie Fishman and Jessie Janowitz and great grandchildren Toby, Leo and Sylvie; Ben and Lizzie Fishman and great grandchildren Sam and Teddy Fishman, Jennifer Rose, Geoff and. Kristin Rose, Dr. Sam Hoffman and Dr. Nicole Brynes and great grandchildren Elijah and Ruth, Dr. Prof. Eliza Rose, Gregory Hoffman and Ally Coff, Kate Hoffman, Ethan Rose, Trevor Hoffman and Lexie Hoffman. Ellaine had a special appreciation for art (including her own creations), the ocean, travel, family gatherings and, of course, dogs, who were always welcome at the house. She loved her special trip to Israel with the Temple Emanu-El group and was a proud lifelong member of the Temple.

A service to honor Ellaine’s life and bring her to eternal peace there was held via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m., led by Rabbi David Meyer of Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead. Donations may be made in memory of Ellaine, to Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.