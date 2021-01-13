Edward Rodman, of Peabody, entered into rest on Jan. 12, 2021 at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of Ryna (née Golditch). Devoted father of Marcia (Jeffrey) Strasnick and Debbie (Mark) Sandler. Cherished grandfather of Jessica (James) Raso, Jonathan (Jennifer) Strasnick, Rachel Sandler, and Kelsey (Seth) Sandler Gee. Adored great-grandfather of Benjamin, Brianna, Tyler, Mason, and Jacob. Loving brother of Frances Cain.

Ed grew up in Chelsea and married the love of his life, Ryna, when she was 19 and he was 21. They spent the next 69 years in love, raising a family and building a life together. Ed worked for many years in the family business, Wm. Rodman & Sons Inc., and in several jobs after that. At the age of 76, he took a job as cashier at CVS, and soon became widely and affectionately known as “Ed from CVS.” He loved his customers and they adored him.

He was a fan of professional wrestling and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He was an early adopter of the information superhighway, using WebTV and email before it was considered cool, and had a wide circle of online gin-playing friends. None of those activities even came close to bringing him the joy of attending every grandchild’s dance recitals, school plays, athletic competitions, or spending time playing with his great-grandchildren.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ed’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.