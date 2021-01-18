Carol (Cohen) Stone, of Peabody, entered into rest on Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 83.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Stone. Devoted mother of Peter and Lisa Stone and Douglas and Susan Stone. Cherished grandmother of Adam Stone, Jennifer Stone, and Harold Stone. The loving sister of the late Rosalie Mover.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or via https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org

