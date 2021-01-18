Harriett (Mandell) Portney, 92, of Saugus, formerly of Revere and Winthrop, beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Portney, died on Jan. 17, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Winthrop, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Frances Mandell. She was raised and educated in Winthrop. Harriett was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed her family and will be missed dearly.

Harriett is survived by her daughter Shari Lyn Losanno of Saugus, and her son Steven Portney of Revere. She was predeceased by her brothers Herbert Mandell and Irwin “Jack” Mandell.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services were held. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Sharing written remembrances and condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Portney family reminisce, celebrate and heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting torffuneralservice.com.