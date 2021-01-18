Judith (Shapiro) Lubov, 89, of Easthampton, formerly of Malden and Saugus, entered eternal rest on Jan. 16, 2021. She was the beloved daughter of the late Harry and Tillie Shapiro and the dear sister of the late Richard Shapiro and Clarence Shapiro. She was the devoted and cherished wife of the late Melvin Lubov.

Judy was proud of her profession as an elementary school educator in Saugus and received her bachelor’s degree in education in 1953 from what was then Salem Teachers College. Judy was an accomplished pianist whose musical interests spanned the classics to Broadway show tunes.

Judy was a woman of voracious intellect and a life-long learner. She returned to Salem University to take many classes at the Explorers Institute for Learning in Retirement with a special interest in history, art appreciation and music. Her Jewish faith was central to her throughout her life. She was an avid reader, bridge and mahjong player, and a follower of current events. She and her husband traveled internationally – her favorite trip was to Israel – and to many U.S. states. She loved the ocean and spent many happy days by the seashore throughout New England. Judy relocated in 2013 to the Lathrop Community in western Massachusetts, where she actively took part in many programs and committees.

She was the beloved mother of Sandra Doucett and her husband Gary of Northampton, Nancy Sharp of Southampton, and Debra Schlossberg and her husband Alan of North Easton. She treasured her grandchildren David, Aaron, and Julia Doucett, Joshua, Zachary and Evan Baum, and Alex Schlossberg. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren Nina and Wyatt Doucett and Mason Schlossberg. She also leaves her nephew and nieces Geila, Karen, Aviva and Abba Shapiro, and her lifelong best friends Howard and Sarah Ross.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service on Jan. 19 is private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, of which she was a longstanding member, or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.